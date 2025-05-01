Which of the following accounts would be reported on a single-step income statement?
A
Dividends
B
Service Revenue
C
Accounts Receivable
D
Prepaid Insurance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a single-step income statement: It is a simplified income statement that reports revenues and expenses in a single section, without separating operating and non-operating activities.
Identify the types of accounts that appear on a single-step income statement: Only revenue and expense accounts are included. Asset, liability, and equity accounts are excluded.
Analyze each account provided in the problem: Dividends are equity accounts, Accounts Receivable and Prepaid Insurance are asset accounts, and Service Revenue is a revenue account.
Determine which account fits the criteria for inclusion in a single-step income statement: Since Service Revenue is a revenue account, it is the only account that would be reported on the single-step income statement.
Conclude that Service Revenue is the correct answer because it represents income earned by the business, which is relevant to the income statement.
