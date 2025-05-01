Which of the following is NOT a type of business organization?
A
Corporation
B
Sole proprietorship
C
Partnership
D
Monopoly
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of business organizations: Corporation, Sole Proprietorship, and Partnership are all recognized forms of business organizations. Each has distinct characteristics in terms of ownership, liability, and taxation.
Define Monopoly: A monopoly is not a type of business organization. Instead, it refers to a market structure where a single seller dominates the market, controlling the supply and price of a product or service.
Compare the options: Corporation, Sole Proprietorship, and Partnership are legitimate business structures, while Monopoly is a market condition rather than a business organization.
Identify the correct answer: Since Monopoly does not fit the definition of a business organization, it is the correct answer to the question.
Conclude: The question tests your understanding of business organization types versus market structures. Monopoly is not a type of business organization.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian