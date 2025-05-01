Which type of business organization is owned by only one owner?
A
Limited liability company (LLC)
B
Sole proprietorship
C
Corporation
D
Partnership
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking about the type of business organization that is owned by only one owner.
Review the options provided: Limited liability company (LLC), Sole proprietorship, Corporation, and Partnership.
Clarify the concept of sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a type of business organization that is owned and operated by a single individual. It is the simplest form of business structure and does not require formal registration.
Compare the other options: LLCs, Corporations, and Partnerships typically involve multiple owners or shareholders, or have more complex ownership structures.
Conclude that the correct answer is Sole proprietorship, as it is the only business organization listed that is owned by one individual.
