Which of the following is a legal and ethical business practice?
A
Falsifying financial statements to attract investors
B
Accurately reporting all financial transactions in accordance with accounting standards
C
Bribing officials to secure business contracts
D
Engaging in insider trading based on confidential information
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of legal and ethical business practices: These are actions that comply with laws, regulations, and ethical standards, ensuring transparency, fairness, and integrity in business operations.
Review the options provided in the problem: Analyze each option to determine whether it aligns with legal and ethical standards in financial accounting and business practices.
Option 1: Falsifying financial statements to attract investors is illegal and unethical as it violates accounting standards and misleads stakeholders.
Option 2: Accurately reporting all financial transactions in accordance with accounting standards is both legal and ethical, as it ensures transparency and compliance with regulations.
Option 3 and Option 4: Bribing officials and engaging in insider trading are both illegal and unethical practices that violate laws and ethical guidelines in business.
