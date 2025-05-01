Which of the following would qualify as a competent party in an insurance contract?
A
An individual signing under duress or coercion
B
A person declared legally insane by a court
C
A 30-year-old individual of sound mind entering into the contract voluntarily
D
A minor under the age of 18 signing the contract
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a competent party in an insurance contract. A competent party is someone who has the legal capacity to enter into a contract, meaning they are of legal age, of sound mind, and not under duress or coercion.
Review the options provided in the problem. Evaluate each scenario to determine if the individual meets the criteria for being a competent party.
Option 1: An individual signing under duress or coercion does not qualify as a competent party because they are not entering into the contract voluntarily.
Option 2: A person declared legally insane by a court does not qualify as a competent party because they lack the mental capacity to understand the terms of the contract.
Option 3: A 30-year-old individual of sound mind entering into the contract voluntarily qualifies as a competent party because they meet all the legal requirements. Option 4: A minor under the age of 18 does not qualify as a competent party because they are not of legal age to enter into a contract.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian