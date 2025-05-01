Which of the following are characteristics of the traditional U.S. business model?
A
Employee ownership, focus on social welfare, and unlimited life
B
Separation of ownership and management, profit maximization, and limited liability
C
Direct government control, collective decision-making, and absence of shareholders
D
Unlimited liability, government ownership, and non-profit orientation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question by identifying the key characteristics being asked about the traditional U.S. business model. These characteristics typically relate to how businesses are structured and operate in the U.S. economy.
Step 2: Review the options provided in the question. Each option lists a set of characteristics, and you need to determine which set aligns with the traditional U.S. business model.
Step 3: Recall the fundamental principles of the traditional U.S. business model. These include separation of ownership and management (owners are not necessarily managers), profit maximization (businesses aim to maximize profits for shareholders), and limited liability (owners are not personally liable for business debts beyond their investment).
Step 4: Compare the characteristics of the traditional U.S. business model with each option provided. Eliminate options that include characteristics not typically associated with the U.S. business model, such as government ownership, non-profit orientation, or direct government control.
Step 5: Select the option that best matches the characteristics of the traditional U.S. business model: separation of ownership and management, profit maximization, and limited liability.
