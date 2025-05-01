According to the fundamental accounting equation, which of the following best represents the equation?
A
Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity
B
Liabilities = Assets + Owner's Equity
C
Assets = Revenues - Expenses
D
Owner's Equity = Assets - Revenues
Understand the fundamental accounting equation, which is the cornerstone of financial accounting. It states that the resources owned by a business (Assets) are financed either by obligations (Liabilities) or by the owner's contributions (Owner's Equity).
The equation is expressed as: . This equation ensures that the balance sheet remains balanced.
Analyze the options provided in the problem. The correct representation of the fundamental accounting equation is: . Other options do not align with the fundamental accounting principle.
Option 2, , is incorrect because liabilities are not calculated by adding assets and owner's equity.
Option 3 and Option 4, which involve revenues and expenses, are also incorrect because they pertain to the income statement, not the balance sheet. The fundamental accounting equation is strictly related to the balance sheet.
