An account is a record of increases and decreases in a specific asset, liability, equity, revenue, or expense. Which of the following best completes the definition?
A
balances
B
credits
C
transactions
D
decreases
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the definition of an account in Financial Accounting. An account is a record used to track increases and decreases in specific categories such as assets, liabilities, equity, revenue, or expenses.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided: 'balances,' 'credits,' and 'transactions.' Consider how each term relates to the definition of an account.
Step 3: Recognize that 'balances' refer to the net amount in an account after considering all increases and decreases, but they do not directly complete the definition of an account.
Step 4: Understand that 'credits' are one side of a transaction in double-entry accounting, but they do not encompass the full concept of increases and decreases in an account.
Step 5: Identify that 'transactions' are the events that cause changes in accounts, including both increases and decreases, making 'transactions' the best fit to complete the definition.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Accounting Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Brian