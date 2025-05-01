Target Cost = Cost of Goods Sold + Operating Expenses
Target Cost = Sales Revenue - Cost of Goods Sold
Step 1: Understand the concept of target cost in cost accounting. Target cost is a method used to determine the maximum allowable cost for a product to ensure profitability while meeting market expectations.
Step 2: Analyze the formula options provided in the problem. Each formula represents a different financial calculation, but only one aligns with the definition of target cost.
Step 3: Recall the correct formula for target cost: Target Cost = Expected Selling Price - Desired Profit. This formula ensures that the cost of producing a product does not exceed the amount needed to achieve the desired profit margin.
Step 4: Compare the correct formula to the other options provided. For example, formulas like 'Target Cost = Beginning Inventory + Purchases - Ending Inventory' and 'Target Cost = Cost of Goods Sold + Operating Expenses' are unrelated to target cost and pertain to inventory valuation and expense calculations, respectively.
Step 5: Confirm that the correct formula, Target Cost = Expected Selling Price - Desired Profit, is the one that matches the definition and purpose of target cost in cost accounting.
