Based on the table below, which shows inventory purchases and sales for July, what is the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) for July under the perpetual inventory system using FIFO?\begin{array}{|c|c|c|}\hline\textbf{Date} & \textbf{Transaction} & \textbf{Units @ Cost} \\\hlineJuly\ 1 & Beginning Inventory & 100\ @\ \$10 \\July\ 5 & Purchase & 50\ @\ \$12 \\July\ 10 & Sale & 80\ \\July\ 20 & Purchase & 70\ @\ \$13 \\July\ 25 & Sale & 90 \\\hline\end{array}What is the cost of goods sold for July?