the actual overhead incurred exceeds the applied overhead
B
the applied overhead exceeds the actual overhead incurred
C
the applied overhead equals the actual overhead incurred
D
no overhead costs are recorded during the period
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of overhead application: Overhead costs are indirect costs that cannot be directly traced to a specific product or job. These costs are applied to jobs or products using a predetermined overhead rate based on estimated costs and activity levels.
Define overapplied overhead: Overapplied overhead occurs when the amount of overhead applied to jobs or products using the predetermined rate exceeds the actual overhead costs incurred during the period.
Compare applied overhead and actual overhead: To determine whether overhead is overapplied, compare the applied overhead (calculated using the predetermined rate) to the actual overhead incurred. If applied overhead is greater, it is overapplied.
Review the options provided: Analyze each option in the problem to identify which one correctly describes overapplied overhead. The correct answer should align with the definition of overapplied overhead.
Conclude based on the comparison: Select the option that states 'the applied overhead exceeds the actual overhead incurred,' as this matches the definition of overapplied overhead.
Watch next
Master Cost of Goods Sold:Perpetual Inventory with a bite sized video explanation from Brian