Which of the following statements regarding inventory shrinkage is FALSE?
Inventory shrinkage increases reported net income because it reduces cost of goods sold.
Inventory shrinkage is typically discovered by comparing physical inventory counts to recorded inventory balances.
Inventory shrinkage is recorded as an expense in the period in which it is discovered.
Inventory shrinkage refers to the loss of inventory due to theft, damage, or errors.
Step 1: Understand the concept of inventory shrinkage. Inventory shrinkage refers to the loss of inventory due to theft, damage, or errors. It is a common issue in businesses that manage physical inventory.
Step 2: Review how inventory shrinkage is accounted for. When inventory shrinkage is discovered, it is recorded as an expense in the period in which it is identified. This ensures accurate financial reporting.
Step 3: Analyze the impact of inventory shrinkage on financial statements. Inventory shrinkage reduces the recorded inventory balance and increases expenses, which in turn decreases net income. It does not increase net income.
Step 4: Compare physical inventory counts to recorded inventory balances. Inventory shrinkage is typically discovered during physical inventory counts, which are compared to the inventory balances recorded in the accounting system.
Step 5: Evaluate the given statements. The false statement is: 'Inventory shrinkage increases reported net income because it reduces cost of goods sold.' This is incorrect because inventory shrinkage decreases net income by increasing expenses.
