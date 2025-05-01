Which of the following allows greater reliance by investors on reported financial statements?
A
Use of non-GAAP accounting methods
B
Preparation of statements by internal management only
C
An independent audit by a certified public accountant
D
Omission of footnotes and disclosures
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of reliability in financial statements: Reliability refers to the degree to which financial information is accurate, complete, and free from bias, allowing investors to make informed decisions.
Recognize the role of GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles): GAAP ensures consistency and comparability in financial reporting, which enhances reliability. Non-GAAP methods may lack standardization and reduce reliability.
Evaluate the importance of independence in audits: An independent audit by a certified public accountant (CPA) provides assurance that the financial statements are free from material misstatements and comply with accounting standards, increasing investor confidence.
Consider the role of footnotes and disclosures: Footnotes and disclosures provide additional context and details about the financial statements, enhancing transparency and reliability for investors.
Analyze the preparation of statements by internal management: While internal management prepares financial statements, reliance solely on their preparation without external verification may introduce bias or errors, reducing reliability for investors.
