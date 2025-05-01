Total stockholders’ equity appears in which two financial statements?
A
Income Statement and Balance Sheet
B
Statement of Cash Flows and Income Statement
C
Balance Sheet and Statement of Stockholders’ Equity
D
Statement of Stockholders’ Equity and Statement of Cash Flows
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of stockholders' equity: Stockholders' equity represents the owners' claim on the assets of a company after all liabilities have been deducted. It is a key component of the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Stockholders' Equity.
Identify the financial statements where stockholders' equity is reported: Stockholders' equity is primarily reported in the Balance Sheet and the Statement of Stockholders' Equity.
Explain the Balance Sheet's role: The Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time. It includes assets, liabilities, and stockholders' equity, showing how equity fits into the overall financial structure.
Explain the Statement of Stockholders' Equity's role: This statement details changes in stockholders' equity over a period, including contributions from owners, dividends paid, and retained earnings. It provides a deeper understanding of equity movements.
Clarify why other statements are not relevant: The Income Statement focuses on revenues and expenses, while the Statement of Cash Flows tracks cash inflows and outflows. Neither directly reports total stockholders' equity, which is why they are not the correct answers.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian