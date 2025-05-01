When a manager defines roles and responsibilities within a business organization, a __________ should be identified.
A
balance sheet
B
marketing plan
C
cash flow statement
D
job description
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the process of defining roles and responsibilities within a business organization.
Recognize that this is related to human resource management and organizational structure, not financial accounting concepts like balance sheets, marketing plans, or cash flow statements.
Clarify the term 'job description': A job description is a document that outlines the duties, responsibilities, qualifications, and expectations for a specific role within an organization.
Eliminate the incorrect options: A balance sheet is a financial statement showing assets, liabilities, and equity; a marketing plan outlines strategies for promoting products or services; a cash flow statement tracks the inflow and outflow of cash. None of these are relevant to defining roles and responsibilities.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'job description,' as it directly pertains to defining roles and responsibilities within a business organization.
