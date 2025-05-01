Which of the following terms best describes the process of dividing the work and assigning tasks to workers?
A
Span of control
B
Division of labor
C
Delegation of authority
D
Centralization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'Division of Labor': This term refers to the process of dividing work into smaller tasks and assigning these tasks to workers based on their skills and expertise. It is a fundamental principle in organizational management and efficiency.
Compare 'Division of Labor' with 'Span of Control': 'Span of Control' refers to the number of subordinates a manager can effectively oversee. It is not directly related to dividing tasks but rather to managing people.
Compare 'Division of Labor' with 'Delegation of Authority': 'Delegation of Authority' involves transferring decision-making power from a manager to a subordinate. While it may involve assigning tasks, it focuses more on authority rather than the systematic division of work.
Compare 'Division of Labor' with 'Centralization': 'Centralization' refers to the concentration of decision-making authority at the top levels of an organization. It does not involve dividing tasks among workers but rather focuses on where decisions are made.
Conclude that 'Division of Labor' is the correct term: Based on the definitions and comparisons, 'Division of Labor' best describes the process of dividing work and assigning tasks to workers.
