Which two of the following should be included when calculating start-up costs for a business?
A
Dividends paid and retained earnings
B
Depreciation expense and accounts receivable
C
Owner's personal living expenses and future sales revenue
D
Legal fees and equipment purchases
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of start-up costs: Start-up costs are the initial expenses incurred to establish a business. These costs are typically one-time expenses necessary to get the business operational.
Identify the relevant items: Start-up costs generally include expenses such as legal fees, equipment purchases, permits, licenses, and other costs directly related to starting the business.
Eliminate irrelevant items: Dividends paid and retained earnings are related to the distribution of profits and equity, not start-up costs. Depreciation expense and accounts receivable are ongoing operational items, not initial costs. Owner's personal living expenses and future sales revenue are unrelated to business start-up costs.
Focus on the correct items: Legal fees are necessary for setting up the business structure, drafting contracts, and ensuring compliance with regulations. Equipment purchases are essential for acquiring the tools and machinery needed to operate the business.
Conclude that legal fees and equipment purchases are the correct components to include when calculating start-up costs, as they are directly tied to the establishment of the business.
