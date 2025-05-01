What do we call someone who takes the risk and enjoys the rewards of starting a new business?
A
Manager
B
Auditor
C
Shareholder
D
Entrepreneur
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an entrepreneur. An entrepreneur is someone who identifies a business opportunity, takes the risk of starting a new venture, and enjoys the potential rewards of success.
Step 2: Compare the term 'entrepreneur' with other options provided in the question. A manager oversees operations, an auditor reviews financial records, and a shareholder owns shares in a company but does not necessarily start the business.
Step 3: Recognize that the key aspect of entrepreneurship is taking the risk to start a new business, which distinguishes it from the other roles listed.
Step 4: Confirm that the correct answer aligns with the definition of an entrepreneur, as they are the ones who initiate and take responsibility for the business venture.
Step 5: Reinforce the understanding that entrepreneurship involves both risk-taking and the potential for rewards, which is central to the concept.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian