Which of the following is a disadvantage of a sole proprietorship?
A
Limited ability to raise capital
B
Unlimited personal liability for business debts
C
Double taxation of profits
D
Complex and costly to establish
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a business structure where a single individual owns and operates the business. It is the simplest and most common form of business ownership.
Identify the disadvantages of a sole proprietorship: Sole proprietorships have certain drawbacks, such as limited ability to raise capital and unlimited personal liability for business debts. These are key disadvantages to consider.
Clarify the meaning of 'limited ability to raise capital': Since sole proprietorships rely on the owner's personal resources or loans, they often face challenges in securing large amounts of funding compared to corporations or partnerships.
Explain 'unlimited personal liability for business debts': In a sole proprietorship, the owner is personally responsible for all business debts. This means creditors can pursue the owner's personal assets if the business cannot pay its obligations.
Eliminate incorrect options: Double taxation of profits and complex, costly establishment are not disadvantages of sole proprietorships. Double taxation applies to corporations, and sole proprietorships are relatively simple and inexpensive to set up.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian