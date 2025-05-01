A gold certificate is considered to be which type of money?
A
Representative money
B
Commodity money
C
Fiat money
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'Representative money': This type of money represents a claim on a commodity, such as gold or silver, and can be exchanged for a fixed amount of that commodity.
Understand the concept of 'Commodity money': This type of money has intrinsic value and is made of a commodity that has value in itself, such as gold or silver coins.
Understand the concept of 'Fiat money': This type of money has value because a government declares it to be legal tender, and it is not backed by a physical commodity.
Analyze the characteristics of a gold certificate: A gold certificate is a document that represents ownership of a specific amount of gold, which can be exchanged for the commodity itself.
Conclude that a gold certificate aligns with the definition of 'Representative money' because it represents a claim on a commodity (gold) rather than having intrinsic value or being declared legal tender by a government.
