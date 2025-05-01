The statement of stockholders' equity reports changes in which of the following amounts?
A
Common stock and retained earnings
B
Total assets and total liabilities
C
Revenues and expenses
D
Cash and cash equivalents
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the statement of stockholders' equity: It is a financial statement that shows changes in the equity section of the balance sheet over a specific period. This includes changes in common stock, retained earnings, and other equity components.
Identify the components of stockholders' equity: Stockholders' equity typically includes common stock, retained earnings, additional paid-in capital, treasury stock, and accumulated other comprehensive income.
Analyze the options provided: The statement of stockholders' equity does not report changes in total assets and total liabilities, revenues and expenses, or cash and cash equivalents. These are reported in other financial statements such as the balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement.
Focus on the correct components: The statement of stockholders' equity specifically tracks changes in common stock and retained earnings, as these are part of the equity section of the balance sheet.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is 'Common stock and retained earnings,' as these are the amounts reported in the statement of stockholders' equity.
