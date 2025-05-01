Which of the following is NOT typically included in a company's set of historical financial statements prepared for an Excel project assignment?
A
Balance Sheet
B
Income Statement
C
Statement of Cash Flows
D
Statement of Retained Earnings Forecast
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the components of historical financial statements: Historical financial statements typically include the Balance Sheet, Income Statement, and Statement of Cash Flows. These are prepared based on past transactions and events.
Recognize the purpose of the Statement of Retained Earnings: This statement shows changes in retained earnings over a period, including net income and dividends. However, it is not typically forecasted in historical financial statements.
Differentiate between historical and forecasted statements: Historical financial statements reflect actual past data, while forecasted statements predict future financial performance. A Statement of Retained Earnings Forecast is forward-looking and not part of historical financial statements.
Identify the correct answer: Since the Statement of Retained Earnings Forecast is forward-looking, it is not included in a company's set of historical financial statements.
Conclude that the Balance Sheet, Income Statement, and Statement of Cash Flows are the typical components of historical financial statements, while the Statement of Retained Earnings Forecast is excluded.
