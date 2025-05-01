An organization’s budget is a document that details:
A
the projected revenues and expenses for a specific period
B
the actual financial position at the end of the year
C
the cash flows from operating, investing, and financing activities
D
the list of all assets and liabilities owned by the organization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a budget: A budget is a financial plan that outlines the expected revenues and expenses for a specific period, typically a fiscal year. It is a forward-looking document used for planning and control.
Differentiate between the options provided: Analyze each option to determine which one aligns with the definition of a budget. For example, 'projected revenues and expenses for a specific period' refers to planning, while 'actual financial position at the end of the year' refers to a balance sheet or financial statement.
Clarify the role of cash flows: The option 'cash flows from operating, investing, and financing activities' pertains to the statement of cash flows, which tracks actual cash movements, not projections.
Understand the list of assets and liabilities: The option 'list of all assets and liabilities owned by the organization' refers to the balance sheet, which provides a snapshot of the organization's financial position at a specific point in time.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'the projected revenues and expenses for a specific period,' as this is the primary purpose of a budget document in financial accounting.
