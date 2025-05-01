Which of the following best describes what the income statement shows?
A
The revenues earned and expenses incurred over a specific period, resulting in net income or loss.
B
The changes in owners' equity during a period, including investments and distributions.
C
The cash inflows and outflows from operating, investing, and financing activities during a period.
D
The financial position of a company at a specific point in time, including assets, liabilities, and equity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of an income statement. The income statement is a financial report that summarizes a company's revenues and expenses over a specific period, resulting in net income or net loss.
Step 2: Compare the descriptions provided in the options to the definition of an income statement. The income statement focuses on revenues earned and expenses incurred, not changes in owners' equity, cash flows, or the financial position at a specific point in time.
Step 3: Eliminate options that describe other financial statements. For example, changes in owners' equity are shown in the statement of changes in equity, cash inflows and outflows are detailed in the cash flow statement, and the financial position is presented in the balance sheet.
Step 4: Identify the option that matches the purpose of the income statement. The correct description should align with the income statement's role in showing revenues, expenses, and the resulting net income or loss over a specific period.
Step 5: Confirm your understanding by reviewing the key components of an income statement, such as revenues, expenses, and net income or loss, to ensure the selected option accurately reflects its purpose.
