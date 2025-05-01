In retail businesses, how is inventory typically reported on the financial statements?
A
As a non-current asset on the balance sheet
B
As revenue on the income statement
C
As a current asset on the balance sheet
D
As a liability on the balance sheet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory: Inventory refers to goods available for sale or raw materials used to produce goods for sale. It is considered an asset because it represents economic resources owned by the business.
Identify the classification of inventory: Inventory is classified as a current asset because it is expected to be sold, used, or converted into cash within one year or the operating cycle of the business.
Locate inventory on the financial statements: Inventory is reported on the balance sheet under the 'Current Assets' section, alongside other short-term assets like cash, accounts receivable, and prepaid expenses.
Recognize why inventory is not reported elsewhere: Inventory is not revenue because it has not yet been sold, nor is it a liability because it does not represent an obligation. It is also not a non-current asset because it is intended for short-term use or sale.
Review the importance of accurate inventory reporting: Proper classification and valuation of inventory are crucial for financial analysis, as they impact the calculation of key metrics like working capital and the cost of goods sold (COGS) on the income statement.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian