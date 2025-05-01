Which financial statement lists the assets, liabilities, and equity of an organization as of a specific date?
A
Statement of Cash Flows
B
Statement of Retained Earnings
C
Balance Sheet
D
Income Statement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Statement of Cash Flows shows cash inflows and outflows over a period, the Statement of Retained Earnings explains changes in retained earnings, the Income Statement reports revenues and expenses, and the Balance Sheet lists assets, liabilities, and equity as of a specific date.
Focus on the Balance Sheet: It is the financial statement that provides a snapshot of an organization's financial position at a specific point in time.
Break down the components of the Balance Sheet: Assets represent resources owned by the organization, liabilities are obligations owed to others, and equity represents the residual interest of the owners after liabilities are subtracted from assets.
Understand the accounting equation: The Balance Sheet is structured based on the fundamental accounting equation, \( \text{Assets} = \text{Liabilities} + \text{Equity} \). This equation ensures that the Balance Sheet is balanced.
Recognize the importance of the Balance Sheet: It helps stakeholders assess the financial health of the organization, including its liquidity, solvency, and overall stability as of the specific date mentioned.
