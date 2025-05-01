Which of the following accounts does NOT appear on the balance sheet?
A
Inventory
B
Service Revenue
C
Retained Earnings
D
Accounts Receivable
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the balance sheet. The balance sheet is a financial statement that reports a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time. It does not include revenue or expense accounts, which are part of the income statement.
Step 2: Analyze each account listed in the problem. Inventory and Accounts Receivable are asset accounts, and Retained Earnings is an equity account. All of these appear on the balance sheet.
Step 3: Recognize that Service Revenue is a revenue account. Revenue accounts are reported on the income statement, not the balance sheet.
Step 4: Confirm that Service Revenue does NOT appear on the balance sheet because it is part of the income statement, which tracks a company's performance over a period of time.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is Service Revenue, as it is the only account listed that does not belong on the balance sheet.
