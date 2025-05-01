Which of the following types of receivables is NOT typically classified as ordinary income for financial accounting purposes?
A
Accounts receivable from sales of goods
B
Trade receivables from providing services
C
Interest receivable on investments
D
Notes receivable from lending activities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of ordinary income: Ordinary income refers to income earned through the primary operations of a business, such as selling goods or providing services.
Analyze the types of receivables listed: Accounts receivable from sales of goods and trade receivables from providing services are directly related to the core business activities and are classified as ordinary income.
Consider the nature of interest receivable on investments: Interest receivable arises from investment activities, which are not part of the primary operations of a business. Therefore, it is not classified as ordinary income but rather as investment income.
Review notes receivable from lending activities: Notes receivable typically result from lending activities, which may or may not be part of the core business operations. If lending is not a primary business activity, this would not be classified as ordinary income.
Conclude that interest receivable on investments is the correct answer because it is derived from investment activities rather than the ordinary operations of selling goods or providing services.
