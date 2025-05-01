At what amount are accounts receivable initially recorded on the balance sheet?
A
At their net realizable value
B
At their estimated collectible amount
C
At their face (invoice) amount
D
At their present value
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable represent amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services provided on credit.
Identify how accounts receivable are initially recorded: Accounts receivable are recorded at their face (invoice) amount, which is the amount stated on the invoice issued to the customer.
Clarify why accounts receivable are recorded at face value: The face value reflects the original amount owed by the customer before any adjustments, such as allowances for doubtful accounts or discounts, are applied.
Distinguish between face value and other values: Net realizable value and estimated collectible amount are adjusted figures that account for potential uncollectible amounts, but these adjustments are made after the initial recording.
Understand the role of present value: Present value is typically used for long-term receivables or payables, not for short-term accounts receivable, which are recorded at face value.
