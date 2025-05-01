Which of the following transactions gives rise to a note receivable?
A
A company receives a cash advance from a customer for future services.
B
A company issues common stock to investors.
C
A company sells inventory on account with payment due in 30 days.
D
A company lends money to a customer and receives a signed promissory note.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a note receivable: A note receivable is a financial asset that arises when a company lends money or provides credit to another party and receives a signed promissory note as evidence of the debt. The promissory note specifies the terms of repayment, including the principal amount, interest rate, and maturity date.
Analyze the first transaction: Receiving a cash advance from a customer for future services does not create a note receivable. Instead, it results in unearned revenue, which is a liability until the services are performed.
Analyze the second transaction: Issuing common stock to investors is a financing activity and does not involve lending money or receiving a promissory note. This transaction increases equity but does not create a note receivable.
Analyze the third transaction: Selling inventory on account with payment due in 30 days creates an accounts receivable, not a note receivable. Accounts receivable are typically short-term and do not involve a formal promissory note.
Analyze the fourth transaction: Lending money to a customer and receiving a signed promissory note creates a note receivable. This is because the company has provided credit and has formal documentation of the debt, including repayment terms.
