Which of the following types of receivables are typically charged directly to the income statement when determined to be uncollectible?
A
Bad debts expense from accounts receivable
B
Notes receivable that are still outstanding
C
Advances to employees
D
Interest receivable that is accrued but not yet due
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of uncollectible receivables: Uncollectible receivables refer to amounts owed to a company that are unlikely to be paid by the debtor. These are typically charged to the income statement as an expense.
Identify the type of receivable that is most commonly associated with uncollectible amounts: Bad debts expense from accounts receivable is the most common type of receivable charged directly to the income statement when determined to be uncollectible.
Analyze the other options provided: Notes receivable, advances to employees, and interest receivable are not typically charged directly to the income statement as uncollectible. These may require different accounting treatments depending on the circumstances.
Relate bad debts expense to the matching principle: Bad debts expense is recorded in the same period as the related revenue to comply with the matching principle in accounting, ensuring expenses are matched with the revenues they help generate.
Conclude that bad debts expense from accounts receivable is the correct answer: This type of receivable is directly charged to the income statement when determined to be uncollectible, as it represents a loss to the company.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian