Which of the following is classified as an account receivable?
A
Interest receivable from investments
B
Advances to suppliers
C
Loans made to employees
D
Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable refers to amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services sold on credit. It represents a claim for payment and is recorded as an asset on the balance sheet.
Analyze the options provided: Review each option to determine whether it fits the definition of accounts receivable. Specifically, focus on whether the amounts are owed by customers for goods or services sold on credit.
Option 1: Interest receivable from investments - This represents income earned from investments but not yet received. It is not related to goods or services sold on credit, so it is not classified as accounts receivable.
Option 2: Advances to suppliers - These are payments made to suppliers in advance for goods or services. Since this is a prepayment and not an amount owed by customers, it is not classified as accounts receivable.
Option 3: Loans made to employees - These are amounts lent to employees and represent a receivable, but they are not related to goods or services sold on credit. Therefore, they are not classified as accounts receivable. The correct classification is 'Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit,' as this fits the definition of accounts receivable.
