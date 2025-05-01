Dylan owns a small grocery store by himself and is personally responsible for all the store's debts. Which type of business organization does Dylan most likely have?
A
Sole proprietorship
B
Limited liability company (LLC)
C
Partnership
D
Corporation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of each type of business organization mentioned in the problem: Sole proprietorship, Limited liability company (LLC), Partnership, and Corporation.
Recognize that a sole proprietorship is a business owned and operated by one individual, where the owner is personally responsible for all debts and liabilities of the business.
Identify that a Limited Liability Company (LLC) provides limited liability protection to its owners, meaning the owners are not personally responsible for the company's debts.
Note that a Partnership involves two or more individuals sharing ownership, responsibilities, and liabilities of the business.
Understand that a Corporation is a separate legal entity from its owners, providing limited liability protection, and debts are not personally tied to the owners. Based on the description of Dylan's situation, the most likely business organization is a sole proprietorship.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian