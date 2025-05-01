Which of the following is a proper form of capital contribution for a business association?
A
Future expected profits
B
Cash investment by owners
C
Personal expenses of owners
D
Unrecorded goodwill
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of capital contribution: Capital contribution refers to the resources (usually in the form of cash, property, or other assets) that owners or investors provide to a business in exchange for ownership interest or equity.
Evaluate the options provided: Analyze each option to determine whether it qualifies as a valid form of capital contribution based on accounting principles.
Option 1 - Future expected profits: Future expected profits are not a tangible or measurable contribution at the time of investment. They are speculative and cannot be recorded as a capital contribution.
Option 2 - Cash investment by owners: Cash is a tangible and measurable asset that can be contributed to the business. It is the most common and proper form of capital contribution.
Option 3 - Personal expenses of owners and Option 4 - Unrecorded goodwill: Personal expenses are not related to the business, and unrecorded goodwill is an intangible asset that cannot be directly contributed as capital. Neither qualifies as a proper form of capital contribution.
