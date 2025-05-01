Which company is least likely to use a process costing system?
A
A custom furniture manufacturer
B
A chemical processing plant
C
A food canning factory
D
A paper mill
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of process costing: Process costing is a method used to allocate costs in industries where production is continuous and products are indistinguishable from one another. It is commonly used in industries like chemical processing, food canning, and paper manufacturing.
Identify the characteristics of industries that use process costing: These industries typically produce homogeneous products in large quantities, and costs are accumulated for each process or department rather than individual units.
Analyze the options provided: A chemical processing plant, a food canning factory, and a paper mill all produce standardized products in continuous processes, making them suitable for process costing.
Consider the custom furniture manufacturer: Custom furniture production involves unique, individualized products tailored to customer specifications. This type of production is better suited for job costing, where costs are tracked for specific jobs or projects.
Conclude which company is least likely to use process costing: Based on the analysis, the custom furniture manufacturer is least likely to use a process costing system because its production process does not align with the characteristics of industries that use process costing.
