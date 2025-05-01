Which of the following statements regarding equity is true?
A
Equity decreases when owners invest additional capital into the business.
B
Equity is classified as a current liability on the balance sheet.
C
Equity is only affected by the company's revenues and expenses.
D
Equity represents the residual interest in the assets of an entity after deducting liabilities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of equity in financial accounting. Equity represents the residual interest in the assets of an entity after deducting liabilities. It is essentially the ownership interest held by shareholders or owners in the business.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Equity decreases when owners invest additional capital into the business.' This is incorrect because equity increases when owners invest additional capital, as it adds to the ownership interest in the business.
Step 3: Evaluate the second statement: 'Equity is classified as a current liability on the balance sheet.' This is incorrect because equity is not a liability; it is a separate section on the balance sheet that represents ownership interest.
Step 4: Assess the third statement: 'Equity is only affected by the company's revenues and expenses.' This is incorrect because equity is affected by multiple factors, including owner investments, withdrawals, revenues, expenses, and other comprehensive income.
Step 5: Confirm the correct statement: 'Equity represents the residual interest in the assets of an entity after deducting liabilities.' This is accurate and aligns with the definition of equity in financial accounting.
