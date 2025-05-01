Which of the following is a contractual party who agrees to perform an obligation for the other party?
A
Investor
B
Obligor
C
Guarantor
D
Creditor
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms in the question: 'Obligor,' 'Guarantor,' 'Creditor,' and 'Investor.' Each term has a specific meaning in financial accounting and contractual agreements.
Define 'Obligor': An obligor is a party who has agreed to perform an obligation under a contract. This obligation could involve repaying a debt, delivering goods, or providing services.
Define 'Guarantor': A guarantor is a party who agrees to fulfill the obligation of the obligor if the obligor fails to do so. The guarantor provides a guarantee for the performance of the obligation.
Define 'Creditor': A creditor is a party to whom money is owed. They are the recipient of the obligation performed by the obligor, typically in the form of repayment of a loan or debt.
Define 'Investor': An investor is a party who allocates capital with the expectation of receiving financial returns. They are not directly involved in performing obligations under a contract in the context of this question.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian