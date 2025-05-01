Which of the following items is initially recorded as an expense on the income statement?
A
Purchase of equipment
B
Rent paid for the current month
C
Inventory purchased but not yet sold
D
Prepaid insurance for the next year
1
Understand the concept of expenses: Expenses are costs that are incurred and consumed during the current accounting period to generate revenue. They are recorded on the income statement when they are used up or incurred.
Analyze each option: Determine whether the item is an expense or an asset based on its nature and timing of consumption.
Option 1: 'Purchase of equipment' - This is not an expense. Equipment is a long-term asset and is recorded on the balance sheet. Its cost is allocated over time through depreciation.
Option 2: 'Rent paid for the current month' - This is an expense because the rent is consumed during the current period. It is recorded on the income statement as an expense for the current month.
Option 3: 'Inventory purchased but not yet sold' - This is not an expense. Inventory is an asset until it is sold, at which point it becomes part of the cost of goods sold (COGS) on the income statement.
Option 4: 'Prepaid insurance for the next year' - This is not an expense. Prepaid insurance is an asset because it represents a payment for future benefits. It is expensed over time as the insurance coverage is used.
