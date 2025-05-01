Expenses are reported on which of the following financial statement(s)?
A
Income Statement
B
Balance Sheet
C
Statement of Retained Earnings
D
Statement of Cash Flows
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of expenses: Expenses represent the costs incurred by a business during its operations to generate revenue. They are typically reported in financial statements to reflect the financial performance and position of the company.
Identify the financial statement where expenses are primarily reported: Expenses are reported on the Income Statement, as this statement shows the revenues earned and expenses incurred during a specific period, ultimately calculating the net income or loss.
Consider the Balance Sheet: Expenses are not directly reported on the Balance Sheet. However, they can indirectly affect the Balance Sheet through retained earnings, which are part of the equity section. Retained earnings are updated based on net income or loss from the Income Statement.
Evaluate the Statement of Retained Earnings: Expenses indirectly impact this statement because retained earnings are adjusted by net income or loss, which is calculated after deducting expenses on the Income Statement.
Analyze the Statement of Cash Flows: Expenses may appear indirectly in this statement as part of operating activities, where cash outflows related to expenses are reported. However, the Statement of Cash Flows focuses on cash movements rather than the accrual basis of expenses.
