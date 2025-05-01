Which of the following best describes the information reported in the income statement?
A
It reports a company's revenues and expenses over a specific period, showing net income or loss.
B
It shows the inflows and outflows of cash during a period.
C
It details changes in shareholders' equity over a period.
D
It lists a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of an income statement. The income statement is a financial report that provides information about a company's revenues and expenses over a specific period, ultimately showing the net income or net loss for that period.
Step 2: Compare the descriptions provided in the options with the purpose of the income statement. The correct description should align with the definition of the income statement as a report of revenues, expenses, and net income or loss over a specific period.
Step 3: Eliminate options that describe other financial statements. For example, the option 'It shows the inflows and outflows of cash during a period' refers to the cash flow statement, not the income statement.
Step 4: Similarly, eliminate the option 'It details changes in shareholders' equity over a period,' as this refers to the statement of changes in equity.
Step 5: Finally, eliminate the option 'It lists a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time,' as this describes the balance sheet. The remaining option that matches the purpose of the income statement is the correct answer.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian