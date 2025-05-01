Which financial statement correctly lists a company's assets and liabilities at a specific point in time?
A
Income Statement
B
Balance Sheet
C
Statement of Cash Flows
D
Statement of Retained Earnings
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Income Statement shows a company's revenues and expenses over a period of time, the Statement of Cash Flows details cash inflows and outflows, and the Statement of Retained Earnings explains changes in retained earnings. The Balance Sheet, however, provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time.
Recognize that the Balance Sheet is structured into three main sections: assets, liabilities, and equity. Assets represent what the company owns, liabilities represent what the company owes, and equity represents the residual interest of the owners.
Note that the Balance Sheet follows the accounting equation: \( \text{Assets} = \text{Liabilities} + \text{Equity} \). This equation ensures that the financial position is balanced.
Identify that the Balance Sheet is prepared as of a specific date, unlike other financial statements that cover a period of time. This makes it the correct statement for listing assets and liabilities at a specific point in time.
Conclude that the Balance Sheet is the financial statement that correctly lists a company's assets and liabilities at a specific point in time, as it provides a snapshot of the company's financial position on a given date.
