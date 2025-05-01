The General Revenue Fund consists of which two parts?
A
Appropriated funds and unappropriated funds
B
Operating income and non-operating income
C
Assets and liabilities
D
Current assets and fixed assets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the General Revenue Fund: It is a fund used by governments to account for revenues that are not designated for specific purposes. This fund is typically divided into two main categories.
Learn the definition of appropriated funds: These are funds that have been set aside for specific purposes or projects as determined by legislative or governing authority.
Learn the definition of unappropriated funds: These are funds that have not been designated for specific purposes and are available for general use or allocation.
Compare the options provided in the question: Evaluate which pair of terms correctly represents the two parts of the General Revenue Fund based on the definitions above.
Conclude that the General Revenue Fund consists of appropriated funds and unappropriated funds, as these terms align with the structure and purpose of the fund.
