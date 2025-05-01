Which of the following is NOT true regarding a nonqualified retirement plan?
A
Nonqualified retirement plans can be offered to select employees at the employer's discretion.
B
Contributions to nonqualified retirement plans are generally not tax-deductible for the employer until benefits are paid.
C
Nonqualified retirement plans are subject to ERISA requirements.
D
Nonqualified retirement plans do not have contribution limits set by the IRS.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of nonqualified retirement plans: These are employer-sponsored plans that do not meet the requirements of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). They are typically used to provide benefits to select employees, such as executives, and are not subject to the same regulations as qualified plans.
Review the tax implications: Contributions to nonqualified retirement plans are generally not tax-deductible for the employer until the benefits are paid to the employee. This is a key distinction from qualified plans, where contributions are often tax-deductible immediately.
Examine ERISA requirements: Nonqualified retirement plans are not subject to ERISA requirements, which means they do not have to follow the strict rules regarding participation, funding, and reporting that apply to qualified plans.
Consider IRS contribution limits: Nonqualified retirement plans do not have contribution limits set by the IRS, unlike qualified plans, which have specific limits on how much can be contributed annually.
Identify the incorrect statement: Based on the above analysis, the statement 'Nonqualified retirement plans are subject to ERISA requirements' is NOT true, as these plans are explicitly exempt from ERISA regulations.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian