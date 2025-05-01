Which of the following is considered a banking activity of the Federal Reserve (the Fed)?
A
Auditing public companies
B
Providing tax preparation services
C
Issuing corporate bonds
D
Accepting deposits from commercial banks
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the Federal Reserve (the Fed) as the central bank of the United States, which includes regulating and supervising financial institutions, conducting monetary policy, and providing financial services to the government and commercial banks.
Recognize that the Fed does not engage in activities such as auditing public companies, providing tax preparation services, or issuing corporate bonds, as these are outside the scope of its banking and regulatory functions.
Learn that one of the key banking activities of the Fed is accepting deposits from commercial banks. This is part of its role in maintaining the stability of the financial system and facilitating interbank transactions.
Consider how accepting deposits from commercial banks helps the Fed manage the reserve requirements and liquidity in the banking system, ensuring that banks have sufficient funds to meet their obligations.
Conclude that accepting deposits from commercial banks is a core banking activity of the Federal Reserve, aligning with its mandate to support the economy and financial system stability.
