Tom is considering two types of accounting for his new business: financial accounting and managerial accounting. If Tom wants to prepare reports primarily for external stakeholders such as investors and creditors, which type of accounting should he use?
A
Managerial accounting
B
Cost accounting
C
Tax accounting
D
Financial accounting
Understand the purpose of financial accounting: Financial accounting is designed to provide information to external stakeholders such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies. It focuses on preparing standardized financial statements like the balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement.
Contrast financial accounting with managerial accounting: Managerial accounting is primarily used for internal decision-making and focuses on providing detailed reports to managers within the organization. It is not intended for external stakeholders.
Consider the needs of external stakeholders: External stakeholders require reliable, consistent, and standardized financial information to assess the financial health and performance of a business. Financial accounting fulfills this need by adhering to established accounting standards such as GAAP or IFRS.
Eliminate other options: Cost accounting focuses on analyzing and controlling costs within the business, while tax accounting deals with compliance and preparation of tax returns. Neither of these is primarily intended for external stakeholders.
Conclude that financial accounting is the appropriate choice: Since Tom wants to prepare reports for external stakeholders, financial accounting is the correct type of accounting to use.
