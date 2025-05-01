Which of the following is classified as a trade receivable?
A
Notes receivable from employees
B
Interest receivable
C
Tax refund receivable
D
Accounts receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of trade receivables: Trade receivables are amounts owed to a business by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. They are directly related to the company's primary operations.
Analyze the options provided: Notes receivable from employees, interest receivable, and tax refund receivable are not directly related to the sale of goods or services to customers. These are classified under other types of receivables.
Focus on accounts receivable: Accounts receivable represents amounts owed by customers for goods or services sold on credit, making it a trade receivable.
Differentiate trade receivables from other receivables: Trade receivables arise from the core business activities, while other receivables (e.g., interest receivable or tax refund receivable) arise from non-operational activities.
Conclude that accounts receivable is the correct classification for trade receivables, as it directly relates to the company's sales transactions with customers.
