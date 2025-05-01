When the mortgage debt is completely repaid, which document is provided to the mortgagor as evidence of the release of the mortgage obligation?
A
Accounts Receivable Ledger
B
Deed of Trust
C
Promissory Note
D
Satisfaction of Mortgage
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: A mortgage is a loan secured by real estate, and the mortgagor is the borrower who repays the debt. Once the mortgage debt is fully repaid, the lender provides a document to confirm the release of the mortgage obligation.
Clarify the purpose of the document: The 'Satisfaction of Mortgage' is the official document that serves as evidence that the mortgage debt has been fully repaid and the lien on the property has been released.
Differentiate the options provided: The 'Accounts Receivable Ledger' is a record of amounts owed to a company, unrelated to mortgage repayment. The 'Deed of Trust' is a document used to secure a loan, not evidence of repayment. The 'Promissory Note' is a written promise to repay a loan, not evidence of its completion.
Focus on the correct answer: The 'Satisfaction of Mortgage' is the document provided to the mortgagor after the mortgage debt is completely repaid. It is filed with the appropriate government office to officially release the lien on the property.
Conclude the explanation: The 'Satisfaction of Mortgage' is critical for the mortgagor to prove that the mortgage obligation has been fulfilled and the property is free of encumbrances.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian