Which document is filed to give public notice that a loan has been made on a cooperative apartment?
A
Assignment of Lease
B
UCC-1 Financing Statement
C
Mortgage Deed
D
Promissory Note
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the document used to give public notice of a loan on a cooperative apartment. This involves understanding the legal and financial documentation related to loans and cooperative apartments.
Review the options provided: The options include 'Assignment of Lease,' 'UCC-1 Financing Statement,' 'Mortgage Deed,' and 'Promissory Note.' Each of these documents serves a specific purpose in financial and legal transactions.
Clarify the purpose of each document: (1) 'Assignment of Lease' transfers lease rights from one party to another. (2) 'UCC-1 Financing Statement' is used to publicly declare a creditor's interest in a debtor's personal property. (3) 'Mortgage Deed' secures a loan with real property. (4) 'Promissory Note' is a written promise to repay a loan.
Focus on cooperative apartments: Cooperative apartments are not considered real property but rather personal property (shares in a corporation). Therefore, the document used to give public notice of a loan on such property would typically be the 'UCC-1 Financing Statement,' as it applies to personal property.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the nature of cooperative apartments and the purpose of the documents, the 'UCC-1 Financing Statement' is the correct document to file for public notice of a loan on a cooperative apartment.
