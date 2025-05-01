Which of the following is classified as an accounts receivable for an independent bookstore?
A
Inventory of unsold books
B
Amounts owed by customers for books sold on credit
C
Cash received from daily book sales
D
Prepaid rent for the bookstore premises
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable refers to amounts owed to a business by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. It represents a current asset on the balance sheet.
Analyze each option provided in the problem: Inventory of unsold books is a physical asset, not an accounts receivable. Cash received from daily book sales is already collected and does not represent amounts owed. Prepaid rent is an advance payment for future expenses, not a receivable.
Identify the correct classification: Amounts owed by customers for books sold on credit fit the definition of accounts receivable, as they represent money that the bookstore expects to receive from customers in the future.
Relate the correct answer to the accounting principle: Accounts receivable is recorded when a sale is made on credit, and it reflects the expectation of future cash inflows.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct classification for accounts receivable in this scenario is 'Amounts owed by customers for books sold on credit,' as it aligns with the definition and accounting treatment of receivables.
