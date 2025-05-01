Which type of receivable or liability best describes a gift card issued by a retailer or restaurant?
A
Accounts receivable
B
Interest receivable
C
Notes receivable
D
Unearned revenue (liability)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of unearned revenue: Unearned revenue is a liability that arises when a company receives payment for goods or services it has not yet delivered or performed. It represents an obligation to provide the goods or services in the future.
Analyze the nature of a gift card: When a retailer or restaurant issues a gift card, they receive cash upfront from the customer. However, the company has not yet provided the goods or services associated with the gift card.
Classify the gift card as a liability: Since the company owes the customer the goods or services represented by the gift card, the amount received is recorded as unearned revenue, which is a liability on the balance sheet.
Compare unearned revenue to other options: Accounts receivable, interest receivable, and notes receivable are all assets that represent amounts owed to the company, whereas unearned revenue is a liability because it represents an obligation owed by the company.
Conclude that unearned revenue is the correct classification: Based on the analysis, a gift card issued by a retailer or restaurant is best described as unearned revenue, a liability, because it reflects the company's obligation to deliver goods or services in the future.
