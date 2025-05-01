Which of the following statements about the fundamental accounting equation is NOT true?
A
The fundamental accounting equation is: Assets = Liabilities + Equity.
B
If liabilities increase and assets remain unchanged, equity must decrease.
C
The equation forms the basis for double-entry bookkeeping.
D
The equation must always remain in balance after every transaction.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. This equation represents the relationship between a company's resources (assets), obligations (liabilities), and ownership interest (equity).
Analyze the statement 'If liabilities increase and assets remain unchanged, equity must decrease.' Using the equation, if assets remain constant and liabilities increase, equity must decrease to maintain balance. This statement is true.
Review the statement 'The equation forms the basis for double-entry bookkeeping.' Double-entry bookkeeping ensures that every transaction affects at least two accounts, maintaining the balance of the fundamental accounting equation. This statement is true.
Evaluate the statement 'The equation must always remain in balance after every transaction.' The fundamental accounting equation is the foundation of accounting, and it must remain balanced after every transaction. This statement is true.
Identify the statement that is NOT true. Since all the other statements are correct, the problem does not provide a false statement about the fundamental accounting equation. Ensure clarity by revisiting the question and confirming the context.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Accounting Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Brian